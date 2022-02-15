Caricom calls for “self-restraint” over Ukraine

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) on Monday said that it was deeply concerned by the ongoing developments along the Ukraine border, and called on all parties involved to act responsibly and with self-restraint and responsibility to avoid destabilisation in that region.

In a statement, the Caricom Secretariat, based in Georgetown, called on all actors “to intensify diplomatic efforts to settle differences peacefully and calls for the respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Community welcomes the efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and to find urgent solutions to de-escalate tensions in the region”.

In its statement, Caricom reaffirmed its commitment to respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, “non-interference in the internal affairs of another state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security”.

It added that the Caribbean Community would continue to monitor developments in this evolving situation.