CARICOM calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Caribbean Leaders at the opening of the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government in Georgetown

Full statement below:

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) remains deeply distressed by the ongoing violence and deteriorating situation in Gaza, which has resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives, including the deaths of women and children on an unprecedented scale, and widespread displacement and suffering.

CARICOM reiterates its strong condemnation of the attacks by Hamas and the taking of hostages on October 7, 2023, as well as of the Israeli actions that violate international humanitarian law and the human rights of the Palestinian people. The incessant Israeli bombardment of Gaza has led to catastrophic loss of civilian lives, the destruction of critical infrastructure and the deprivation of necessities, food water and medical care.

In this regard, CARICOM urges an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and safe and unimpeded access for the delivery of adequate and sustained humanitarian assistance. We also strongly advocate for the rule of law to prevail and for the return to their families of all hostages and persons held in administrative detention without charge.

Israel’s continued and expanding occupation of territory in the occupied West Bank poses a serious and continuing threat to a peaceful, secure and stable world. CARICOM therefore reaffirms its unwavering commitment to a holistic roadmap towards a two-state solution, in keeping with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 242, as the only viable path to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

CARICOM also deplores the fact that Israel has flouted the Resolutions of both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire, as well as the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The Community therefore calls on the United Nations General Assembly to invoke its powers under UN General Assembly Resolution 377A “Uniting for Peace” to hold an emergency session and to issue appropriate recommendations to UN Member States to collectively impose measures designed to motivate Israel to adhere to its obligations under the said UN Resolution and under the ICJ Order.

The Community therefore calls for a renewed commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through meaningful dialogue and negotiation and calls upon the international community to play a constructive role in facilitating a lasting solution to the conflict and achieving a durable peace that guarantees the human rights, dignity and security of both sides.