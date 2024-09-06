CARICOM-Africa partnership set to become beacon of South-South cooperation – PM Mitchell

SEE BELOW FOR A STATEMENT BY THE HON. DICKON MITCHELL, PRIME MINISTER OF GRENADA AND CHAIR OF THE CONFERENCE OF CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT IN OBSERVANCE OF CARICOM-AFRICA DAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2024

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Saturday, 7 September 2024) As Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I am pleased to acknowledge CARICOM-Africa Day, an annual occasion which underscores our commitment to building stronger ties between the Caribbean Community and the African continent.

Three years ago, at the Inaugural CARICOM-Africa Summit, Heads of State and Government moved to observe CARICOM-Africa Day annually on 7 September, to concretise our joint dedication to ever-increasing cooperation and partnership. Since then, we have worked together to deepen this special relationship founded on our ancestral bonds and common aspirations.

Our joint efforts have focused on cooperation on health, climate change mitigation and adaptation, financing for development, and reparatory justice for the crimes of the transatlantic slave trade that impacted our Regions. We recognise that with even greater collaboration, much more can be done to address the significant challenges that remain, including on the impact of climate change.

The economic partnership between CARICOM and Africa continues to grow, as demonstrated by the hosting of the Thirty-First Annual Afreximbank Meetings and the Third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Nassau, The Bahamas in June 2024. This marked the first time that the Annual Afreximbank Meetings have been held in the Caribbean, underscoring the significant growth of economic opportunities fueled by this valued partnership. This collaboration has begun to provide crucial financing to the Community and play a pivotal role in enhancing trade and investment between CARICOM and Africa.

The Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC) is demonstrating remarkable potential and is a highlight of CARICOM-Africa cooperation. As we continue to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek to build on the critical lessons learned, strengthened cooperation between CARICOM and HeDPAC will be instrumental in bolstering our Region’s health capacities. It will enhance primary health care and improve pharmaceutical equity through local production of medical products, thus contributing to improved health outcomes for the people of CARICOM and Africa.

CARICOM remains committed to continued engagement and strengthened relations with Africa, including at the Ministerial level, building on the foundation laid during the 2021 CARICOM-Africa Summit. Our partnership is set to become a beacon of South-South cooperation, benefiting both our societies amid an increasingly complex and challenging global environment.

Building on the notable progress made in recent years, let us continue to work together towards a future of even greater interregional collaboration between CARICOM and Africa.

I extend warmest regards and best wishes for increased prosperity to the People and Governments of Africa, as we partner to fortify the fraternal ties that bind our Regions.