Caribbean Travel Updates And Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning nationals to avoid all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

The Canadian government is also warning nationals to Exercise a high degree of caution If travelling to or in the Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport​and Nassau.

A cruise ship passenger who got lost while hiking in Grenada’s rainforest on Monday 18th December 2023 have been found alive but with bruises caused by her ordeal of spending two nights in the Grand Etang Forest reserve area as she struggled to find her way out. 51 year old Heyse Celine was a passenger of the Costa Fortuna who went to Grand Etang and got lost in the forest reserve while searching for a waterfall.

Alaska Airlines is now flying nonstop from both Los Angeles and Seattle to Nassau, The Bahamas. The Los Angeles-Nassau flights are operating four times each week for the peak season. The Seattle-Nassau flights are operating three times per week for the same period.

The Rolling Stones now have their own Caribbean rum. “Crossfire Hurricane” is inspired by the opening lyrics from their hit 1968 song “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” It is a premium blend of rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, aged for five years in charred oak barrels.

Beaches Resort is now offering deals from USD 269 per night for its Ocho Rios property. Check it out now

Meanwhile, Ring In The New year In The Dominican Republic from January 30th​to Feb 2 with a hotel and Flight Deal from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Book now