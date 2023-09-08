Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 15, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in the Dominican Republic due to crime there. This as The Dajabón-Ouanaminthe and Elias Piña-Belladere land borders between the Dominican Republic and Haiti remain closed and the DR govt. has announced that land, air, and sea border closures may occur today – September 14th.

Canada Jetlines will be introducing twice-weekly flights between Toronto and Montego Bay on November 5th. As a start, there would be flights on Saturdays and Sundays utilising state of the art A320 Aircraft with 174-passenger capacity.

Get ready for a new resort in Antigua & Barbuda. Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton CHIC Antigua is set to debut and welcome guests to the leeward island in early April 2024.

The Dominican Republic will soon welcome Larimar City & Resort, a new multi-use development from Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Completion of the first phase of Larimar City & Resort is expected in late 2025 to early 2026.

Blue Diamond Resorts and the West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) have officially forged a strategic partnership this month. THe initiative will extend the benefits of a world-class learning program to members of the hotel management company and hospitality professionals.

Plan to check out the 12°N, 61°W Grenada Film Festival this year. The event is set for October 24-29, 2023, under the banner “From Small Seeds to Big Dreams: Five to Fifty.” For more and to book travel check out 1261filmfestival.com/festival-1261travel.

Get this steal Of the week now. Travel To Cuba on Delta Airlines for a MERE $240.65 Round Trip if booked for travel from Miami to Havana between September 27th to Oct. 3rd. Book Now.

And Fly to Kingston, Jamaica from Miami between September 27th and Oct. 3rd for just USD 420. Book now on Delta.