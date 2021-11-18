The US is warnings Americans to reconsider travel to The Bahamas.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 18, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Nov. 18, 2021:

These Caribbean Countries Are Listed As Level Four Or Very High COVID-19 Destinations By The CDC: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, BVI, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Haiti, Guyana, Martinique, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and the USVI.

Americans are being Warned To Reconsider Travel To The Bahamas Due To COVID-19 And Crime.

Jamaica is broadening the areas fully-vaccinated travelers can visit without quarantine. As of Nov. 18th, the country is dropping its quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated travelers staying outside the country’s “resilient corridor” who meet specific pre-arrival testing requirements.

Only fully vaccinated people are Now allowed to travel into Guyana once they present a negative test result from a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test.

Carnival Pride has become the latest Carnival Cruise Line ship to return to service as it sailed from the Port of Tampa Bay, FL, over the weekend with calls to Belize as well.

Cuba is Now Fully Open To Tourists with no testing or quarantine as the nation drops entry restrictions for the first time in 20 months.

The Caerula Mar Club on South Andros, Bahamas has a 10% off stays in January & February 2022 + $200 resort credit on stays 4 nights or more if you book this Black Friday. Booking window: November 26 – 29, 2021 at 1-800-790-6845.