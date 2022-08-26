News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 26, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 26, 2022:

While there was a lot of drama to unpack during The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast’s Season 14 trip to Jamaica, there were also plenty of other memorable moments — including Kenya Moore’s impromptu date during the August 7 episode. Of the date she said: “It was really interesting to meet him, because he’s a great guy. He seems like a really nice man.”

Another American tourist has died at Sandals Resort Exuma where three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in May. Police said that the man complained of shortness of breath and then subsequently tested positive for COVID and was instructed to quarantine in his room before dying.

Americans are being warned to Exercise Increased Caution if travelling to Cuba due to a drawdown of embassy staff there due to ” demonstrable and sometimes debilitating injuries to members of our diplomatic community.”

The Cayman Islands Has Again topped the Nomad Capitalist, 2022 Nomad Beach Index (NBI), For Best Beach Destination For Wealthy Entrepreneurs.

Unvaccinated travelers can now travel to Bermuda but will have to take a COVID test within 48 hours of landing there. They will also have to test on day four of their stay in the country.

As of Aug. 25, authorities have eased COVID-19-related international travel restrictions in Anguilla. Unvaccinated visitors aged or older may now enter Anguilla if they present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test taken within 48 hours prior arrival.

The Turks and Caicos Islands has been named the world’s hottest travel destination for fall 2022, according to a new report from TripAdvisor.

And from August 27 to 28, 2022, the iconic Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada will be transformed into a mecca of Trinidad and Tobago culture, for a patriotic celebration of the 60th Anniversary of T&T’s independence.