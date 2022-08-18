News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 19, 2022:

The newly opened Sandals Royal Curaçao has closed its infinity pool after it collapsed and injured at least a dozen people. Reports indicate that the swimming pool collapsed unexpectedly, leading to the guests being swept out to sea and some being treated for injuries. Among the injured was reportedly Jelizaveta and Gavin Jones of Colindale, London. Sandals said in a statement the safety of guests remain their main priority.

JetBlue is cutting several flights to the Caribbean from Newark. They include flights to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN), Aruba (AUA), Montego Bay (MBJ), Providenciales (PLS), Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP), Nassau (NAS), St. Lucia (UVF) and St. Maarten (SXM. The airline also is cutting South Florida routs to Grand Cayman, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and Aruba.

Traveling to the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis has gotten easier. The island has ended all COVID-19-related entry testing and vaccination requirements. The recent announcement indicates that the Federation is now open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Additionally, travellers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Federation.

From August 22, it will be much easier for unvaccinated people to travel into Bermuda.The new entry protocols are: Unvaccinated visitors must take a COVID-19 test, no more than two days before landing in Bermuda and must re-test four days after arrival and have valid travel health insurance to enter. THey must upload proof of their insurance to the Travel Authorisation application for approval.

Barbados has become the only anglophone Caribbean island that will have a direct flight from Amsterdam via the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM). KLM will resume its flights to Barbados from October 18, 2022. The Dutch national airline will resume operations from Amsterdam to Barbados with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Frontier Airlines has announced plans to launch new flights from Atlanta to both Nassau, The Bahamas and Kingston, Jamaica. The new service between Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport will kick off on Nov. 5.

A star studded lineup of 21 artistes, including Burna Boy, has been announced for the 22nd edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival. The World Creole Music Festival, carded for October 28 – 30, 2022 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau Dominica.

And are you looking for your own private Caribbean island? Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea near Nicaragua, is on the market for $475,000. It’s made up of five acres of land and features a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.