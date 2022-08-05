Caribbean region must use national assets for advancement of its people – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that the Caribbean region cannot ignore its national assets and must use them for the advancement of its people.

President Ali made the assertion this morning while delivering the keynote address of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Fourth Meeting of the Regional Committee of the Latin America and Caribbean Region at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The Head of State said that the funds earned from Caribbean nations utilising their natural resources should be used to finance mitigation and adaptation measures for climate change, which severely affects Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The conference will conclude on Friday, August 5.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips and the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Deodat Indar also made brief remarks.

Several other cabinet ministers and government officials and respective ministers from various Caribbean and Latin American countries were also at the event. (Office of the President)