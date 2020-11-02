Forget the deportation of hundreds of Haitians to Haiti; the removal of Temporary Protected Status for many and the reported reference to the country as a “sh-it-hole” nation. The group ‘Haitians For Trump” are back in 2020, showing their support for Donald Trump – sans mask and all in the COVID-19 pandemic, News Americas has learnt.
Caribbean News - Jamaica Now Has Over 9,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 200 Deaths
Sun Nov 1 , 2020
Caribbean News – Largely Mask-Less Haitians For Trump Gather In Georgia, Miami With Ben Carson
