An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale today rocked parts of the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago but no injuries or damage was reported.
Caribbean Travel – Tropical Depression Set To Impact Caribbean Today
Sun Oct 4 , 2020
You May Like
Caribbean -Earthquake Rattles Trinidad and Tobago
An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale today rocked parts of the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago but no injuries or damage was reported.
Caribbean Travel – Tropical Depression Set To Impact Caribbean Today
Sun Oct 4 , 2020