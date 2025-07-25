Caribbean Carnival 2025 Takes Over Toronto In A Dazzling Display Of Mas and Music 

News Americas, Toronto, ON, Tues. Aug. 5, 2025: Lakeshore Boulevard exploded with color, rhythm, and Caribbean pride on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, as thousands of revelers danced through the streets in the Grande Parade of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2025.

Formerly known as Caribana, the festival – founded in 1967 – has grown into one of North America’s largest cultural celebrations, drawing millions of spectators and participants from Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond.

This year’s masqueraders, or “mas players,” were decked out in elaborate feathered costumes in every hue of the rainbow, adorned with glittering jewels and cultural symbolism. Many participants traveled from across the U.S. and Caribbean to take part in the high-energy celebration of freedom, culture, and emancipation.

Saturday’s parade marked the highlight of the weeks-long festival, but the celebrations aren’t over yet. On Sunday, Carnival continues with Pan in D’Park, a lively steelpan music showcase at Neilson Park in Scarborough, hosted by the Ontario Steelpan Association.

The festivities also included a Junior Carnival earlier this month, spotlighting young masqueraders and ensuring the next generation keeps the vibrant traditions alive.

Whether you’re reliving the moment or catching up, explore some of the show-stopping costumes and street scenes from Canada’s Caribbean Carnival 2025.

Packed party from one of the over pass bridges to Ontario Place brought a fresh angle to this years Grand Parade! (Photo by R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Deevanie Jetton in full party mode.

Paulette Macream stands on one leg and uses the other to keep passers by from walking into her shot of friends.

A dressed-up girl poses for photos with her float during the Grand Parade of the 2025 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 2, 2025. This annual event was held here on Saturday to showcase Caribbean culture with thousands of masqueraders in costumes. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Members of Carnival Nationz 'A Jungle Story' on the judging stage.

Jaida Ponciano (16) from Tribal Carnival.