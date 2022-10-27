Caribbean American Emmy Winning Star For Rihanna’s Fashion Show

BY NAN News Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022: Call it destiny. A Caribbean American diva and a Caribbean born diva collaborating on one show.

Fresh on her Emmy win and being honored with an OJ from her mother’s homeland of Jamaica, Caribbean American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, 64, will debut in the “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4″ fashion show by Caribbean born super star Rihanna.

Ralph will be a swim wear model in the fashion show, which will stream live on Prime Video on Nov. 9th.

Prime Video described the event as “a seductive fashion fever dream,” adding it will “raise the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more.”

Alsowalking in the fashion show will be Caribbean born “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke; “Empire” alum Taraji P. Henson, “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, “black-ish” actor Marsai Martin, “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris, model-actor Cara Delevingne, drag queen Kornbread, singer Ángela Aguilar, actor and dancer Taylour Paige and comedians Lilly Singh and Rickey Thompson.

Other models include TikTok stars Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch, as well as supermodels Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Precious Lee and Zach Miko, among others, Prime Video said in a Tuesday statement.

Musicians Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell are also set to perform at the event, for which Rihanna served as an executive producer and creative director.