Caribbean American Author Makes Obama Reading List

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 27, 2022: While the focus has been on Koffee and the other Caribbean musicians who have made it on to former President Barack Obama’s 2022 summer music play list, little attention has been placed on the fact that his 2022 reading list includes a top Caribbean American author.

‘Black Cake,’ by Caribbean American author Charmaine Wilkerson has made Obama’s 2022 Summer Reading List.

Wilkerson is a Caribbean-American writer who has lived in Jamaica and is based in Italy. A graduate of Barnard College and Stanford University, she is a former journalist whose award-winning short fiction has appeared in various magazines and anthologies. ‘Black Cake’ is her first novel and has made it on to the New York Times Bestseller list.

It is s a story of how the inheritance of betrayals, secrets, memories, and even names can shape relationships and history. Deeply evocative and beautifully written, ‘Black Cake,’ is an extraordinary journey through the life of a family changed forever by the choices of its matriarch.

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far,” Obama wrote on social media. “What have you been reading this summer?

MUSIC LIST

Meanwhile, the Caribbean artists making it on to Obama’s Summer Playlist are: Rihanna featuring Drake on ‘Too Good,’ Wyclef Jean, featuring Lauren Hill on ‘Guantanamera;’ Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo with ‘Ojitos Lindos,’ and Koffee with ‘Pull Up.’

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?” Obama tweeted.