Caribbean Airlines to begin non-stop service between Texas & Guyana

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago, February 28, 2022: Caribbean Airlines will operate direct non-stop service between Houston, Texas and Georgetown, Guyana, with onward connectivity to Port of Spain, Trinidad commencing March 22, 2022.

The service will operate thrice weekly to/from Terminal D, of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday up until June 30, 2022.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN HOUSTON TEXAS,

GUYANA & TRINIDAD

FLIGHT

STARTING

DAY

ROUTING

DEP TIME

ARR TIME

BW 700

22 MAR

TUES

POS – IAH

1:05 AM

5:20 AM

BW 701

22 MAR

TUES

IAH – GEO

8:20 PM

4:35 AM+1

WED

GEO – POS

5:50 AM

7:00 AM

BW 702

23 MAR

WED

POS – GEO

3:30 PM

4:40 PM

WED

GEO – IAH

5:55 PM

10:35 PM

BW 703

23 MAR

THUR

IAH – POS

1:35 PM

9:15 PM

*Schedule is subject to change

The launch of this new service is timely considering Guyana’s need for additional airlift, Caribbean Airlines said in a statement.

The company’s CEO Garvin Medera is quoted as saying, “We are delighted to offer this new service at a time when Caribbean Airlines is actively resetting expectations for our customers with our new aircraft and various refreshed products to enhance the overall customer experience.”

Medera continued: “Caribbean Airlines has been a consistent partner with Guyana and the Guyanese diaspora so it’s only fitting that we mobilize resources to support the expanding commercial activity in Guyana. This new operation will provide direct connectivity between Guyana and Houston, which is the base of many of the largest oil companies in the world. Another plus is that customers also have the option to connect to Port of Spain for business and leisure.”

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents. Customers may also book flights using Caribbean Airlines’ Mobile App, available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.

Caribbean Airlines’ Pre-order Menu will be available to passengers travelling out of Trinidad and Guyana; and travellers are reminded to order from the full menu up to 36 hours prior to their flight departure; either online via the Manage My Booking tab or via Caribbean Airlines’ Call Centre or Ticket Offices.