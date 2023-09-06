Car slams into shop at Bartica

A motorist last evening lost control of his car and slammed into a shop located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The crash occurred at around 22:00hrs and involved motorcar, PAB 6749.

The driver related to eyewitnesses at the scene that he swerved to avoid a collision with another motorist, resulting in him crashing into the shop, “Hacks Variety Store” which is operated by Zulficar Hack also known as “Brother Carl”.

The driver along with a woman and a baby, who were also occupants of the car, escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the shop owner is counting heavy losses since the vehicle caused extensive damages, including to goods.

Police are investigating the incident.