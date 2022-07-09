Car set on fire in Eccles; police called in after owner refuses to cooperate with GFS

The car on fire in Eccles on Friday evening (GFS Photo)

The Guyana Police Force has been called to look into the circumstances surrounding a motor car being set on fire in Eccles, East Bank Demerara after the owner refused to cooperate with investigators from the Guyana Fire Service.

According to the GFS, a call was received at about 20:17h on Friday evening to report a fire at Lot 162 Hibiscus Avenue, AA Eccles.

Water Tender #113 from the Eccles Fire Station immediately responded to the location. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a vehicle on fire and quickly sprung into action to extinguish the blaze.

One line working from WT#113 tank supply was used to extinguish the fire but the vehicle and its contents were destroyed.

“It is suspected that the fire may have been the result of a malicious act.”

“However, when questioned the presumed owner/driver was uncooperative and refused to provide firefighters with information regarding the vehicle and the fire, highlighting that they had not called the fire station nor made the report,” the Fire Service said in a statement.

As such, the matter was referred to the police for further investigation.

Nevertheless, the Guyana Fire Service is reminding that it is mandated to respond to all fire reports and is therefore appealing to citizens to cooperate with our ranks in providing the required information.