Car goes up in flames in Berbice

The destroyed car

A car is now completely destroyed after bursting into flames on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in the wee hours of today.

The incident occurred at Adventure, along the access road leading into the Black Bush Polder. The fire was reported at 00:20h.

The Mercedes sports model Mazda was owned by Gaffoor of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Divisional Fife Officer, Clive McDonald, said a unit from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station responded and was able to put out the blaze but not before the vehicle was already burnt beyond identification.

He gave the cause of the fire as a faulty electrical wire, which he pointed out sparked and ignited flammable vapours.