Car driver gets $250k bail for causing death of cyclist

06 August 2025
L-R: Julio Khan and Sahadeo Jaggernauth

A 51-year-old salesman, who is accused of causing the death of a cyclist during a road accident, has been granted bail in the sum of $250,000.

The accused, Sahadeo Jaggernauth, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday, where the charge of causing death by dangerous driving was read to him.

It is alleged that on July 31, at the intersection of Erwin Street and Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, Jaggernauth drove motor car PNN 6502 in a dangerous manner, resulting in the death of Julio Khan, a 36-year-old construction worker and father of two.

Khan, who hailed from Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice, was reportedly riding a bicycle at the time of the collision.

Jaggernauth pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith, who is representing the accused, made an application for bail. In his submission, Griffith stated that Khan was riding recklessly at the time of the accident. He told the court that Jaggernauth had been given the go-ahead to cross the roadway by another driver and that the collision occurred due to the way Khan was maneuvering.

The defence counsel further emphasised that Jaggernauth was not speeding and that there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. He also highlighted that his client had been cooperating with investigators and is not a flight risk. Griffith pointed out that Jaggernauth had previously been granted $100,000 station bail and had shown up to court earlier in the week, but the matter had not been ready for hearing at the time.

Despite objections from the prosecution, who raised concerns about the seriousness of the charge, Magistrate McGusty granted bail and cautioned Jaggernauth about the importance of attending all court hearings.

The matter was adjourned to September 10, for continuation.

