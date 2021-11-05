CAPE 2021: Guyana records higher pass rates than regional average

Education Minister Priya Manickchand with some of the country’s top CAPE performers

In May/June 2021, seven hundred twenty three (723) candidates from ten (10) Secondary Schools and four (4) Private centres wrote the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination in Guyana.

The fifteen Examination Centres were:

Region 10: Mackenzie High School, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary

Region 6: Berbice High, New Amsterdam Secondary

Region 4: President’s College

Region 3: Saraswati Vidya Niketan

Georgetown: The Bishops’ High, Queen’s College, St Joseph’s High, St Rose’s High, St Stanislaus College, Marian Academy, Education Association and Chase’s Academy.

A summary of entries over the past two (2) years is indicated below:

YEAR

CANDIDATE

ENTRIES

SUBJECT

ENTRIES

PASS RATE %

2020

853

4393

93.28

2021

723

3083

90.86

Candidates offered Units in thirty-five (35) subject areas. Each Unit comprises of three Modules (equivalent to 150 credit hours), and is separately examined and certified.

Candidates from Guyana offered sixty-one (61) unitsat this year’s examination.

The Single Unit Subjects offered this year were:

Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies and Integrated Mathematics.

The Double Unit Subjects offered were:

Accounting, Agricultural Science, Applied Mathematics, Art & Design, Animation & Gaming, Biology, Building & Mechanical Engineering Drawing (Building), Chemistry, Computer Science, Digital Media, Economics, Electrical & Electronic Technology, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Food & Nutrition, Geography, History, Information Technology, Law, Literatures in English, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Management of Business, Physical Education & Sports, Physics, Pure Mathematics, Sociology, Spanish, Tourism, Performing Arts and Green Engineering.

The results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination are reported on a seven-point scale – Grades 1 – VII. Candidates attaining Grades 1 – V have attained an acceptable standard for matriculation purposes, with Grade One representing an excellent performance, while Grade Two and Three represent very good and good standards of performance respectively.

This year, 88 per cent of the CAPE candidates for Guyana obtained acceptable Grades One to Five passes as opposed to the Caribbean’s 87 per cent pass rate. This means that Guyana recorded higher pass rates than the regional average at both the CSEC and CAPE levels.

COMPARISON OF PERFORMANCE: 2020 – 2021

2020

2021

#

%

#

%

Grade I

849

20.20

593

16.57

Grade II

1033

24.58

760

21.23

Grade III

896

21.32

848

23.69

Grade IV

719

17.11

633

17.69

Grade V

423

10.07

418

11.68

Overall Pass Rate





93.28





90.86

The overall pass rate in 2021 is 90.86%. The gender distribution of the overall pass rate is 36 % males and 64 % females.

In the following thirty (30) Units, candidates obtained a 100% pass rate (with Grades one to five passes): Agricultural Science Unit 1; Art & Design Unit 1; Applied Mathematics Unit 2; Computer Science Unit 2; Economics Unit 2; Environmental Science Unit 1; Food & Nutrition Unit 1; Geography Unit 2; Green Engineering Unit 2; Management of Business Unit 1; Animation & Gaming Design Unit 1 & 2; Spanish Unit 1 & 2; Physics Unit 2; Physical Education & Sport Unit 1 & 2; Performing Arts Unit 1 & 2 (Cinematic Arts); Digital Media Unit 1 & 2; Entrepreneurship Unit 1 & 2; Tourism Unit 1 & 2; Logistical & Supply Chain Operations Unit 1 & 2; Building & Mechanical Eng. Drawing – Mech Unit 1 & 2; Building & Mechanical Eng. Drawing – Building Unit 1.

Further , in the following twenty eight (28) Units the pass rate of candidates was 75% or higher with Grades One to Five passes: Accounting Unit 1 & 2; Agricultural Science Unit 2; Applied Mathematics Unit 1; Biology Unit 1 & 2; Caribbean Studies Unit 1; Chemistry Unit 1 & 2; Communication Studies Unit 1; Computer Science Unit 1; Economics Unit 1; Environmental Science Unit 2; Food & Nutrition Unit 2; Geography Unit 1; History Unit 1 & 2; Information Technology Unit 1 & 2; Law Unit 1 & 2; Literatures in English Unit 1 & 2; Management of Business Unit 2; Physics Unit 1; Sociology Unit 1 & 2; Integrated Mathematics Unit 1;

A slight decline was recorded in Integrated Mathematics from 82.18% in 2020 to 78.67% in 2021. Pure Mathematics Unit 1 recorded improved performance with a pass rate of 58.89% in 2021 as against 54.96% in 2020.

Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies continue to record an over 90% pass rate.

Queen’s College, St Rose’s High and St Joseph High wrote Paper Ones using the E-Testing modality for the first time in the following subjects: Accounting Unit 1 & 2, Agricultural Science Unit 1 & 2; Computer Science Unit 1 & 2; Geography Unit 1 & 2; Green Engineering Unit 1 & 2; History Unit 1 & 2; Information Technology Unit 1 & 2 and Tourism Unit 1 & 2.

Digital Media and Animation & Gaming Design were also written electronically and continues to record 100% pass rate.

Comparison of Entries and Pass Rate 2020-2021

In 2021 entries were received from ten (10) school centres. Increases and decreases in both the number of candidates and subject entries were recorded.

President’s College recorded an increase in their overall pass rate from 94.39% in 2020 to 98.17% in 2021. Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High recorded constant performances in their pass rate; Queen’s College pass rate in 2020 was 93.13% and 93.74% in 2021. The Bishops’ High recorded a pass rate for 2020 was 94.3% and 93.5% in 2021. St Rose’s recorded a decline in pass rate from 93.11% in 2020 to 91.06% in 2021. Christianburg/Wismar Secondary had a decline in both candidate and subject entries in 2021 as compared to 2012. The pass rate for this school also declined from 93.55% in 2020 to 82.22% in 2021. St Stanislaus College pass rate moved from 94.65% in 2020 to 90.09% in 2021. St Joseph High pass rate moved form 92.99% in 2020 to 79.86% in 2021.

Eighty two (82) private candidates offered three hundred eighty two (382) subject entries at the 2021 sitting. Their overall performance was satisfactory.