CANU warns of “Strawberry Quick” drug potentially circulating in schools 

See statement from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU)

To the General Public,

We would like to bring to your attention an important health matter concerning a potentially hazardous substance that may be circulating, particularly within school environments.

It is vital for our community to stay informed about this issue to help protect the safety and well-being of all members.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

• Drug Name: Strawberry Quick

• Description: The “Strawberry Quick” resembles a strawberry pop rock candy that sizzles and ‘pops’ in your mouth; it also smells like strawberry.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

1. Remain Informed: Stay updated on any further communications regarding this issue.

2. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter this drug or witness anyone distributing it, please report it to law enforcement or encourage children to take any that they may have to a teacher, principal, or parents who can further reach out to Law Enforcement (GPF or CANU).

3. Educate: Please instruct your children not to accept candy from strangers and even not to accept candy that looks like this from a friend (who may have been given it and believed it is candy). This drug is suspected to be Methamphetamine and is very harmful to human health.

4. Contact Information:

For more information or if you have any concerns, please contact us at:

WEBSITE: https://canu.gov.gy

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/canu

TELEPHONE: +592 226 0431

WHATSAPP: +592 608 3344

Your safety is our top priority. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.