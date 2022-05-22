CANU warns about marijuana cookies, candies

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is warning the public, particularly parents and teachers to be on the lookout for popular cookies and candies laced with marijuana.

Head of CANU, James Singh, today disclosed that they have discovered and seized packets of marijuana-infused cookies disguised as ‘Trips Ahoy’ – a knock-off of Chips Ahoy.

As such, he is urging the public to be aware of the deceptive marketing of these products.

“…We have seized some of the various packets but there are others out there so we wish to alert members of the public including parents teachers etc on what to look for and to report this to CANU or the POLICE,” Singh said.

The CANU has been clamping down on edibles being traded illegally on the local market.