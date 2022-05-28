CANU unearths $12.5M cocaine at City Wharf

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit today discovered several parcels of cocaine at the Demerara Shipping Limited Wharf on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Reports are that the CANU Officers, acting on intelligence, conducted an operation at the Wharf during which they discovered a bag containing several parcels of suspected cocaine inside of a container.

The suspected narcotics – a total of 21 parcels – were transported to CANU Headquarters, where it tested positive for cocaine that weighed a total of 24.63 kg. According to CANU, this cocaine has a street value of approximately $12.5 M.

“However, the fact that it was discovered on the wharf, indicates that it was intended for transshipment to another overseas territory which would have increased its street value,” CANU said.

It was noted that that staff from CANU and other agencies only recently participated in several maritime training courses which included container cargo operations and vessel searches. These courses were facilitated by the UNODC and United States government and were aimed at strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement units operating at port facilities around the country