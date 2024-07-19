CANU uncovers 2.3kg of cocaine, firearm in Prashad Nagar house

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has seized a quantity of cocaine and an unregistered firearm during a raid today at an unfinished building in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Ranks discovered a 7.62 assault rifle and two brick-like parcels containing a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

The assault rifle was escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.3 kgs.

Two persons are currently in custody assisting with the investigations.