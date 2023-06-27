CANU ranks get bail for diamond theft

Annick Hosannah and Jamine Goddard

Two ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were on Tuesday charged with simple larceny for allegedly stealing diamonds from a suspect in custody.

Annick Hosannah, 21, of Diamond/Grove, East Bank Demerara and Jamine Goddard, 26, of Bagotstown, EBD both pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh via Zoom.

Bail was subsequently granted in the sum of $300,000 each with the condition that they report every other Friday to the police. The matter was adjourned to August 3 for report and statements.

It was reported that the CANU officers were in custody of the Guyana Police Force in relation to simple larceny allegations during an operation in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

On Sunday, the Police Force revealed that the ranks allegedly stole several diamonds from the detainee.

According to a statement from the GPF, the Surinamese national was detained by the two CANU officers for an illegal firearm.

“They are now accused of stealing diamonds from the said Surinamese national, who they allegedly stole several pieces of diamond from during their search,” the Police had said.

The Police further disclosed that Goddard had swallowed two diamonds and was taken to the hospital, where he excreted them.

Hossanah, on the other hand, admitted to investigators that he sold his loot to another individual.

The Police Force are now on the hunt for the individual who allegedly bought stolen diamonds from the CANU rank.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that sometime after the detainment of the Surinamese man in Berbice, it was discovered that the diamonds he had in his possession were missing. At that point, the two CANU officers were called in for questioning over the stolen diamonds.

In a statement on Sunday, the CANU Head distanced the agency from the actions of two officers which he described as “an embarrassing incident”.