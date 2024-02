The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A well-known Guyanese, who was previously held in Barbados for cocaine and was convicted, has been arrested by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) with a large quantity of narcotics.

The arrest was made in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The arrest comes after a large drug bust was made on the West Coast of Demerara (ECD) last evening.

Several other persons including foreign nationals are in custody.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.