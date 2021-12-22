CANU intercepts over $13M worth of cocaine destined for USA

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has found 2.374 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $13 million, during an operation on Monday at Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

According to information received, the agents of CANU, acting on information received, carried out a narcotics operation between Austin Street and Durey Lane in Campbellville, during which they observed a man fitting the description of a person of interest.

As such, the officers identified themselves and attempted to question him, but he attempted to escape. He was, however, apprehended, but not before crashing his bicycle into a parked vehicle.

During a search carried out on his person and belongings, a brick-like object suspected to be cocaine was found in a bag he was carrying.

He was, therefore, arrested and taken to his residence, where a search was conducted in his presence and another brick-like object was found in his bedroom.

The suspected cocaine mule and the two other brick-like objects were taken to CANU Headquarters, where the substance was tested and proved to be cocaine. It was them weighed and amounted to 2.374 kg (5.22lbs)

Based on intelligence gathered, it is suspected that the cocaine was supposed to be transshipped to the United States, where it has a street value of about US$66,000, the equivalent of G$13.86M.