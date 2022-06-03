CANU intercepts car with $3M worth of ganja

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday intercepted a motor car along the Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with 9.8 kilograms of cannabis.

At the time of the interception, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The cannabis was reportedly found hidden in the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver, Raymond Tinnis, 47, along with the suspected narcotics, was taken to CANU headquarters where it was weighed in his presence and amounted to 9.8 kg with a street value of approximately $3 million.

The driver remains in custody pending charges.