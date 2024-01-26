CANU intercepts $23M in ganja in Berbice

Two men were arrested following the interception of 79.6 kilograms of ganja at School Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice on Thursday.

Based on reports received, drug enforcement officers conducted a joint operation with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the Crabwood Creek area during which two males were observed loading several salt bags into a motor car.

The vehicle was subsequently intercepted and searched thus leading to the discovery of four salt bags containing five parcels wrapped in transparent plastic with ganja.

As a result, Anil Naipaul,29, of Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek and Keshando Shewnarain, 33, of Skeldon, Corentyne Berbice were arrested and taken to the CANU’s Headquarters along with the cannabis.

There, the marijuana was weighed and amounted to approximately 175 lbs with an estimated street value of $23 million. Investigations are ongoing.