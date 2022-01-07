CANU intercepted 2.1 tonnes ganja, 41kg cocaine in 2021



CANU Head James Singh CANU Head James Singh

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh, on Thursday reported that the Unit had intercepted 2.1 tonnes of cannabis and 41 kilograms of cocaine in 2021.

A breakdown of the ganja seized showed that a whopping 1027 kilograms were intercepted in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 481 kilograms in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); 457 kilograms in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); 6.4 kilograms in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and 4.4 kilograms in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

With respect to the cocaine, 23.5 kilograms were seized in Region Four, 17.4 kilograms in Region Two, and a small amount of 0.16 kilograms in Region Six.

In addition, 3.1 kilograms of ecstasy were confiscated in Region Four. Also, a small amount of Crystal Methamphetamine and Hashish were seized.

During an interview with this publication, Singh explained that the seizures and the ability of CANU to execute its functions are a result of the support by the Government of Guyana.

He noted that while the Unit has been successful in putting a “dent” in the drug trade in 2021, there is still a lot of work that has to be done.

“With the figures in Region Four, primarily Georgetown and Region Six, we intend to boost our presence in those areas… As a matter of fact, CANU ranks are deployed across the country to make the communities and ultimately the country safer for citizens…” Singh noted.

A quantity of cocaine found at Austin Street and Drury Lane, Campbellville

He noted that the mandate of the Unit is to ensure illicit drugs are gotten rid of within the communities, so that the communities can be safe for citizens to traverse freely. “Secondly, we do not want Guyana to be labelled as a narco-state…we want the drug traffickers to know that Guyana is not a country to do such business.”

Singh, however, believes that getting rid of the drugs off the streets is not enough. As such, he noted that the Unit has been working with several ministries, including Education, Health and Social Protection.

“The Unit has been holding campaigns in schools to sensitise the youths of the dangers of using drugs… In addition, we have been working with Health Ministry to deal with drug abusers and those who suffer mental health as a result of drug abuse.”

However, he noted that the Unit has a multi-agency approach, which assisted greatly in the execution of its mandate.

Challenges

The CANU head stated that one of the challenges is the geographic locations of some of the areas that are being monitored, but he is once again thankful to the various agencies that are onboard in fighting the drug trade.

He further stated that they have also been collaborating with their counterparts around the world, who are more experienced in putting a dent in the drug trade.

“The level of international co-operation has improved since, clearly, there is a willingness by the Government to fight transnational crime and the support to the various law enforcement agencies. These include helicopters for the GDF, vehicles for the Police, access to training, and restructuring of CANU are all examples.”

A quantity of cannabis found at Unity foreshore area, ECD between June 8 & 9, 2021

In addition, there are joint operations locally as well as internationally, which resulted in the seizure of narcotics as well as the aircraft and boats. The aircraft, he noted, were found in far-flung places, which is an indication that the Unit is present in every corner of the country.

Training

The agents of the Unit are constantly receiving professional and academic training. On this note, Singh stated, staff members are attending the Georgetown Technical Institute (GTI), University of Guyana (UG), and several online courses.

“The main focus of the training is to provide the necessary mindset to manage, to deal with stress, and more so to be analytical”, Singh added.

In 2020, CANU seized32 kilograms of cocaine and 135 kilograms of cannabis. In September last, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) destroyed over $100 million in illicit drugs, including cocaine and marijuana that had been seized over the past two years.

The joint operation saw over 2,000 kilograms of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines and other illegal drugs being destroyed by fire.

The National Drug Strategy Master Plan (NDSMP) 2016-2020 stated that the Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring the sustained safety and security of its citizens well into the future, against the drug problem. In advancing this position, a strategic approach was adopted to remedy the problem.

This Master Plan utilises a balanced approach between public health and public security. It addresses Demand Reduction, Supply Reduction, Control Measures, Intuitional Strengthening, and Policy Coordination as well as International Cooperation.

In the area of Supply Reduction, the Plan proposes increasing the intelligence gathering capability and building capacity at a central level in both the domestic and transshipment components. It also calls for strengthening border controls, and additionally, establishing a witness protection programme.

As regards Control Measures, the Plan proposes implementing Automated Information Management Systems (AIMS) to control the distribution of pharmaceutical products and the diversion of chemical substances.

It targets strengthening the Drug Information Network to carry out research and training activities related to the prevention and control of the illicit trafficking of pharmaceutical products and other drugs via the internet.

In addition, it strongly promotes the investigation and prosecution of money laundering cases.