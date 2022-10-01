CANU finds $4.7M in marijuana at WCB

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) discovered over 34 pounds of marijuana during an operation conducted at Experiment Bath, West Coast Berbice, earlier today.

Reports are that CANU officers went to lot 365 Experiment Bath, where a search was conducted on a minibus, bearing license plate number BZZ 4342, during which a quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered.

A further search was conducted on motor car, PTT 7821, which was also at the location and this resulted in the discovery of another quantity of suspected cannabis.

Pramal Madray, 38, of the same address, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the narcotics and both motor vehicles.

The 10 parcels of narcotics tested positive for Cannabis and weighed 15.8 kilogrammes with a street value of approximately GY$4.7M.

Investigations are ongoing.