CANU finds $30M of ganja in boat on the Corentyne

The marijuana found in the boat
A boat containing some $30 million worth of marijuana was discovered by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
CANU said that its Officers conducted a joint operation with the Guyana Police Force in the vicinity of a koker located in the Number 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
During the operation, Officers observed a boat with three occupants. Upon noticing the CANU Officers, however, the individuals quickly abandoned the vessel and made good their escape.
A subsequent search of the vessel revealed several parcels suspected to be cannabis, concealed in larger bags.
The vessel along with suspected narcotic was taken to CANU’s Berbice Office. The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 296.5 lbs. (almost 134.49 kg) with a local street value of approximately GUY $30M.
Investigations are ongoing.