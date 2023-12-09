CANU finds $30M of ganja in boat on the Corentyne

A boat containing some $30 million worth of marijuana was discovered by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

CANU said that its Officers conducted a joint operation with the Guyana Police Force in the vicinity of a koker located in the Number 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

During the operation, Officers observed a boat with three occupants. Upon noticing the CANU Officers, however, the individuals quickly abandoned the vessel and made good their escape.