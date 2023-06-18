CANU arrests man with 33lbs ganja in Berbice

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday arrested a Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man after he was found with a quantity of cannabis value over $4 million.

The discovery was made at the No. 73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports revealed that CANU Officers were conducting an operation at No. 73 Village Koker, when they conducted a search of the area led to the discovery of a large brownish bag, containing 6 bulky plastic-wrapped parcels of suspected cannabis in a clump of bushes.

The suspect, 44-year-old Nereshchand Deochand called “Richie” of No. 72 Village, Corentyne, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters in Berbice along with the suspected narcotic, which was tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 14.8kilograms (almost 33 lbs.).

CANU said the narcotic has a street value of approximately $4.5M.

Investigations are ongoing.