CANU arrests 2 males with over 105lbs ganja in separate operations

A teenager is among two persons nabbed by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), during two separate operations on Friday, with over 105 pounds of marijuana in their possession.

CANU officers conducted an operation at Young and Restless Street in De-Kinderen, West Coast Demerara where they intercepted a young man carrying a haversack.

A subsequent search of the haversack revealed several transparent Ziplock bags containing suspected cannabis.

Consequently, 19-year-old Errol Latchoo of lot 54 West Meter-Meer-Zorg, WCD was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters with the suspected narcotics.

The narcotics found on the teenager

The narcotics tested positive for cannabis, with a total weight of 118 grams.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, another group of CANU ranks, acting on information received, conducted an operation in the village of Sheet Anchor, East Canjie, Berbice.

The officers intercepted Oneil Lampkin, 31, of lot 16 Sheet Anchor, East Canjie, under the Canje bridge with a small quantity of suspected cannabis in his possession.

The suspect was then escorted to his home, where the officers conducted searches of the property and the surrounding bushes. During this time, the officers discovered two large parcels containing suspected cannabis hidden in the bushes.

The narcotics found in the bushes next to the suspect’s home

Lampkin was arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters along with the narcotics.

The small quantity that was found in the suspect’s possession weighed 18.3 grams, while the narcotics discovered near his home carried a total weight 47.5 kilograms.