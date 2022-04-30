Canje River drowning: Boat went down after being tied to sinking pontoon; 2 still missing

Missing: Shellon Williamson and Richard John

The boat that capsized and subsequently sank Friday night resulting in two persons going missing was reportedly tied to a pontoon which was also sinking in the Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Fear dead are Shellon Williamson, a 27–year-old mother of three, and 29-year-old Richard John both of Mimi Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

The incident occurred at about 20:30h on Friday just off the Canje Bridge.

INews was told that Williamson and John were in the boat along with his two brothers – one of whom was the captain – when they were reportedly approached by the Coast Guard and apprehended.

This publication was told that the law enforcement officers tied the boat to a pontoon which eventually started to sink and pulled the boat lower into the water, causing it to capsize and later submerged.

The three brothers were able to get out of the boat and swam to safety. But after realizing that Williamson was not with them, John returned to the boat and was not seen again.

The boat was subsequently salvaged but the couple was not found.

According to Donna Ceres, her daughter left home a few days ago to be with John. The two were said to be “school-lovers”.

The woman related that her daughter left her a distress message, saying she is returning home on Monday.

Meanwhile, Williamson had been living with Bernard Joseph for the past nine years until two weeks ago when she left. The two shared three children.

Joseph told this publication that the woman was being held against her will.

“She called me ah morning and said she lock up in a house… and when you call she phone, the people them take way she phone… Is three [brothers] deh up there in the savannah. Like they lock up this girl and didn’t want she come out because, over and over, she saying she can’t get to come out,” the man related.

Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident and the reason for the Coast Guards tying the boat to a sinking vessel that resulted in the two persons being missing.