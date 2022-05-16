Canje boat mishap: Body of missing man recovered

Kevin France

The body of the ex-policeman who went missing when boat in which he was travelling capsized in the Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Sunday has been recovered.

Dead is 29-year-old Kevin France of Manchester Village, Corentyne.

Based on reports received, France along with two of his cousins, aged 28 and 35, and a 52-year-old man and the boat operator, 62, boarded a 14-foot boat – “Simplicity” – that was powered by a 50hp outboard engine and were heading to Banib along the Canje River.

The men were reportedly heading to the area to check on cattle belonging to a businessman.

However, in the vicinity of New Forest Village, two boats were seen heading in their direction. As the boats passed, the heavy waves caused the boat that they were in to capsize.

Kenton Tyndall, Manley Grant, Paul Tyndall, and Cecil Chisholm managed to swim to shore after which they realised that France was missing. A search was conducted for him but he was not found.