Canadian Minister to speak at 2024 Guyana Energy Conference

Andrew Parsons

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo returns for its third instalment in February 2024 with an impressive lineup of industry experts, policymakers and foreign officials who will offer insights as keynote speakers and through their participation in several panel discussions.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo last week announced the participation of Minister of Industry, Energy, and Technology of Newfoundland, Andrew Parsons as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming event. Parsons will share insights and expertise on sustainability and diversification, offering a valuable perspective on the global energy landscape.

Scheduled for February 19, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, the conference is a premier gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to shaping the future of energy and supply chain sectors.

According to a release from the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, the Minister will be joined by President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis along with several others to be announced at a later date.

Parsons, it stated, brings a wealth of experience and leadership in the energy and technology sectors, making him a prominent voice in discussions related to sustainability and diversification. His participation highlights the international significance of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo as a platform for fostering collaboration and sharing best practices.

The session featuring Parsons will delve into the critical aspects of sustainable energy practices and the importance of diversifying energy sources for long-term resilience. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the strategies and initiatives that Newfoundland has undertaken to achieve sustainability goals.

The Secretariat, the release stated, also aims to broaden its platform to include focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information and communications technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo fosters the growth and creation of strategic alliances among companies and industry experts.

Participants will network with key stakeholders, including operators, international service companies, Government agencies and officials.Andrew Parsons has represented the district of Burgeo – La Poile since 2011. A lifelong resident of Channel-Port aux Basques, he trained as a lawyer and was called to the Newfoundland and Labrador Bar in 2005. Parsons practiced law in the region before entering provincial politics. He previously served as the Opposition House Leader and the Opposition Critic for Justice, Health and Community Services, and other key portfolios.

On August 19, 2020, he was sworn in as Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Attorney General.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Brunswick before receiving a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law. While at university, Parsons was involved in various extracurricular activities and student associations.