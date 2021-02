Gold X Mining, a Canada-based company which operates the Toroparu mine in Guyana, has announced that it found high-grade gold during its recently concluded diamond drill programme, resulting in the…

Sandra Dee-Barker, 54, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was this morning found dead in her office at the ACME Building on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown. Dee-Barker was a manager…