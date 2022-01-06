Canada Is Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To The Caribbean



By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2021: Canada is still warning its nationals to “avoid non-essential travel” to all Caribbean countries as the region see a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as Air Canada has suspended travel to both Antigua & Barbuda and Bermuda amid spikes in COVID-19 cases there and as the US is warning nationals to avoid travel to Aruba.

“Avoid non-essential travel outside Canada due to the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19,” says the latest updated advisory on January 5th.

Canada’s updated travel advisory yesterday comes as the US also warned nationals to reconsider travel to the Bahamas and Suriname.

Both Canada and the US are urging against all cruise ship travel even as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry.

Aruba, which now has 24,210 cases of COVID-19, is on the CDC’s Level 4 list of Caribbean countries as it added another 1,162 new cases Wednesday.

The Caribbean countries on the CDC Level 4 or “avoid travel” list are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

Belize

Bonaire

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Haiti

Martinique and

Trinidad and Tobago.