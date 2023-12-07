Canada/Guyana Chamber launches “Energy Link Up”

From right: Jake Thomas; Chargé d’affaires, High Commission of Canada to Guyana, Ms. Rochelle Parasram; Chief Executive Officer, CGCC, Dr. Surendra Persaud, Board Director, CGCC and Mr. Alex Graham; CEO, Tagman M

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) on Wednesday launched the “Energy Link Up”, a two-part event focused on actively engaging a broader Guyanese audience, granting them access to major industry players and insights to the opportunities that exist within Guyana’s energy sector.

The event comprises an expo and conference styled forum and will be held at the National Cultural Centre on June 21 and 22, 2024.

Present at the launch were Jake Thomas, Chargé d’affaires, High Commission of Canada to Guyana, Dr. Surendra Persaud, Board Director, CGCC and Ms. Rochelle Parasram, Chief Executive Officer, CGCC.

Jake Thomas in endorsing the event said, “The ‘Energy Link Up’ by the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce is a commendable initiative.” He added that the event, “Promotes accessibility and knowledge sharing within Guyana’s energy sector, contributing to broader community engagement and opportunities for collaboration.”

Anticipated to draw a diverse crowd, including small entrepreneurs and students, the “Energy Link Up” promises an affordable and enriching experience, promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration. This event is poised to play a pivotal role in generating employment opportunities and making the energy industry accessible and valuable to all Guyanese.

Dr. Surendra Persaud shared the vision behind the event stating, “One of the things that the Chamber discussed was having an event that would target the broader Guyanese audience, not changing the topics but removing the barriers.”

He further added, “This is the first step to a recurring event that brings valuable education and information about the energy sector to every Guyanese.”

Ms. Rochelle Parasram, emphasised, “We will explore how Canadian energy enterprises can benefit from collaboration with Guyana, enhancing our energy infrastructure and efficiency. It’s not just about business; it’s about forging partnerships that lead to shared success.”