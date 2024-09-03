Camptown football ground to get much-needed upgrades

Camptown’s football ground in Campbellville, Georgetown, is set for a series of upgrades, making it easier for the community to enjoy sporting activities.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during his visit to the area on Monday.

The president engaged residents and athletes in the community, taking note of their concerns and pledging his support in improving their livelihoods.

The ground accommodates football and cricket games. It is a hub for the community’s athletic club.

Works will soon begin on the fencing and improving the surrounding drainage infrastructure.

“We want to ensure that the work is completed. We will see how we can support the upgrading of the stand. We’ll do two more of the same type of pavilions that you have there. We’re going to look at the drain. We have to complete the ground, and I want all of this completed within the next six weeks,” the president said.

The president also committed to supplying cricket gear to the newly formed Camptown Cricket Team.

Residents raised concerns about infrastructure in the community, which the president assured will also be addressed.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr during his visit.

The government remains keen on ensuring the youth have access to world-class sporting facilities.

In another demonstration of this commitment, President Ali also met with members of the Guyana Cycling Federation on Monday, to advance discussions on improving the sport of cycling.

He pledged his government’s commitment to the association during the hosting of the Caribbean Elite Cycling Championships in early November. (DPI)