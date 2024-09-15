Campbellville man nabbed with unlicensed gun, ammo

The unlicensed gun and ammunition found on the suspect

See below for the full police report: At about 01:25 hrs today (Sunday), Police ranks arrested Jamal Rollox, a 37-year-old Miner from Campbellville, Georgetown, after he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed Smith & Wesson Springfield Glock 40 pistol, which contained ten (10) live rounds of 9MM ammunition.

The Police ranks were at the time monitoring the ‘wake’ for the late Lawrence Wayne, called ‘Boy Boy’, which was being held at Dynasty Bar on Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, when one of the detectives observed Rollox with a firearm, discharging several rounds in the air.

On seeing the Police, Rollox threw the firearm under a parked car. Police retrieved the firearm from under the vehicle and arrested Rollox. When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, he said ‘no’. He was told of the offence committed and arrested. Upon examination of the firearm, it was observed to be a Smith & Wesson Springfield Glock 40 pistol, which contained ten (10) live rounds of 9MM ammunition.

Jamal Rollox was escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were marked in his presence, placed into a gun evidence box and transparent evidence bag, respectively, sealed and lodged to be taken to the ballistics section for analysis.