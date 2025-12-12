Housing Ministry brings services onsite, delivering timely &amp; efficient support to Mabaruma residents Man remanded for break-in at Home Affairs Ministry Public servants volunteer in e-ID rollout as Govt working to enact data protection laws - Nandlall Govt to integrate 5000 PWDs into the workforce – Pres. Ali Police Constable remanded on 'possession of firearm with intent to injure' charge Local Govt Ministry considers park &amp; vendor strip for Skull City 
Cambodia claims Thailand still bombing hours after Trump ceasefire call 

12 December 2025
Cambodia has accused Thailand of continuing to drop bombs in its territory hours after United States President Donald Trump said Bangkok and Phnom Penh had agreed to stop fighting.

“On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs” on a number of targets, the Cambodian Defence Ministry said in a post on social media on Saturday.

“Thai forces have not stopped the bombing yet and are still continuing the bombing,” the ministry said, listing aerial attacks on hotel buildings and bridges earlier in the morning.

The reports of continued bombing follow after President Trump said that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed “to cease all shooting” on Friday.

“I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

 

