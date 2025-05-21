CAL apologises for use of incomplete Guyana map

See full statement from Caribbean Airlines Limited

Georgetown, Guyana, June 2, 2025 – Caribbean Airlines extends its sincere and unreserved apology for an error in a recent advertisement published in its magazine, which inadvertently featured an incomplete map of Guyana.

The airline recognises 83,000 square miles to be the map of Guyana and deeply regrets what occurred and understands the concern it has caused, particularly among its valued Guyanese customers and stakeholders.

Caribbean Airlines holds the highest regard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations it serves, and fully recognizes the significance of national symbols, including maps, to the people of Guyana.

This error was entirely unintentional and does not reflect the views or values of the company. Caribbean Airlines is a proud regional airline, and is firmly committed to fostering unity, respect, and mutual understanding across the Caribbean.

The airline has taken immediate steps to investigate how this occurred and to ensure that stronger internal review processes are in place to prevent any recurrence.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its stakeholders and the people of Guyana for their continued support, patience, and understanding. The loyalty and trust of its stakeholders is integral to the airline which will continue to serve its communities with the care, respect, and dedication they deserve.