On Friday, August 30, 2024, Anthony Singh, a 34-year-old Miner of Back Road Byderabo, Essequibo River, was charged with the offence of ‘Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition’.

During the defendant’s court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before His Worship, Teriq Mohammed, he pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him and was remanded to prison.

His next court appearance will be on September 02, 2024.