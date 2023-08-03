BV taxi driver nabbed with ganja after crashing into Police car

A 33-year-old taxi driver was on Thursday arrested with 47.3 grams of cannabis after reportedly crashing into a police vehicle at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received the driver of a motorcar, HD 740 was seen driving out of a known drug yard and attempted to intercept him but he refused. The driver of Beterverwagting, ECD reportedly increased his speed and drove away.

The car that was being driven by the suspect

“The Police patrol vehicle pursued him, and the ranks saw the driver throw out a black plastic from the driver’s side window. The ranks stopped and picked up the black plastic bag, checked and observed the bag contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis,” the police stated in a release.

The ranks, however, proceeded behind the car since it was in close proximity, and the driver continued evading the police until he was cornered. The vehicle came to a halt when the driver crashed his motor car into the Police vehicle.

The damaged police car

A search was subsequently conducted on the vehicle, but nothing illegal was found. The driver was told of the offences committed, cautioned and arrested.

He was taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 47.3 grams. The suspect was placed in custody pending charges.