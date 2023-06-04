BV man attacked, chopped in Bartica

A man is currently hospitalised with a severe chop wound after he was attacked by another male at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The injured man has been identified as 30-year-old Devon Assaye of Betervergawgting, East Coast Demerara. His attacker, a 46-year-old male, is now in police custody.

The incident occurred sometime around 16:30hrs at the Bartica Arcade on Saturday.

According to police reports, Assaye and the suspect had an old grievance.

On Saturday, the suspect attacked Assaye with a cutlass, chopping him to his left hand resulting in severe injuries.

After the attack, the suspect made good his escape. The injured man was taken to the Bartica Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the matter was reported to the police, who subsequently found and arrested the suspect. He remains in custody pending further investigations.