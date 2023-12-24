Buxton man nabbed with ganja

The marijuana found on the suspect
Police ranks in Regional Division 4 C (East Coast Demerara) arrested a male after he was found in possession of 119 grams of marijuana.
Based on police reports, the officers went to Friendship, ECD, around 02:00h today and contacted a 38-year-old unemployed resident of Buxton, ECD.
A search was conducted on his person and 38 transparent zip lock bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics (Marijuana) were found in two ‘Pringle’ containers, a quantity of transparent zip lock bags containing ‘fronto and bamboo leaves’ were found.
The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted along with the suspected narcotics to the Vigilance Police Station where the narcotic was weighed in his presence, which amounted to 119 grams. He is awaiting charges.