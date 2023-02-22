Buxton man gets $1M bail for fatal accident at Enmore

Twenty-four-year-old Devon Brutus, a painter of Middle Walk Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was on Monday slapped with several charges including causing death by dangerous driving, unlicensed driver, and breach of insurance.

Brutus appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. As such, bail was granted in the sum of $1,050,000 and the matter was postponed until April 11, 2023.

Brutus was the driver who was involved in the fatal incident that occurred on February 15 along the Enmore Public Road, which resulted in the death of 41-year-old Samantha Moffatt, a vendor of Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.