Twenty-one-year-old Timothy Valmaalson of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday sentenced to six months imprisonment on a simple larceny charge.

He appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

As such, he pleaded guilty and was given the penalty by the magistrate.